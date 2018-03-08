Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismissed his lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

A former Surrey temple leader who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the July 2014 death of his wife dismissed his lawyer Thursday afternoon at what was to be his sentencing.

Baldev Singh Kalsi was to learn his fate in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, however before the sentence was heard, he said he wants new counsel.

The Crown argued that this should not be allowed and called it a delaying tactic.

The judge adjourned the case till Tuesday.

Lawyers on both sides had previously agreed that an 11-year term would be an appropriate penalty for the crime.

Kalsi – former president of the Gurdwara Sahib Brookside temple – was arrested after police found his wife, Narinder, in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue in South Surrey.

At that time, the incident was described as “domestic-related.”

Kalsi was charged with second-degree murder after his wife died – she was taken off life support less than a week after the incident – and had been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in Surrey Provincial Court two years later.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last November, on what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial.

More to come…

Narinder Kalsi died in July 2014. (File photo)