Former Vancouver hotel to be converted to 65 units for homeless people by the fall

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A former hotel on the Vancouver’s eastside has been purchased to create about 65 units to accommodate homeless people.

The City of Vancouver, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and the federal government say the former Days Inn on Kingsway will be ready to house people in November.

Ahmed Hussen, the minister of families, children and social development, has also announced a separate $51.5 million plan to create 135 new affordable homes.

Hussen says in a news release that the program will quickly provide homes for vulnerable people to keep them safe.

