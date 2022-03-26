Fort Langley child care site signs onto $10 a Day campaign

Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman is announcing additional child care spaces in the community under the $10 a Day program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The provincial government is adding more local spaces in Langley as part of the $10 per day child care program.

Fort Langley Childcare Society is becoming a $10 a Day ChildCareBC site, which means 54 child care spaces. The society will convert 20 spaces for ages three years old to kindergarten, and 34 school-aged spaces, located on school grounds.

“Affordable child care benefits everyone in British Columbia, and more $10-a-day spaces will make a huge difference in the lives of families,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley-East. “By working to bring down child-care costs, we’re giving parents the opportunity to return to work or further their education, while providing children a nurturing start to their educational journey.”

In 2018, more than 50 $10 a Day ChildCareBC Centres were approved for operation through the Canada-British Columbia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement (ELCC). Funding through this partnership allowed the Province to convert around 2,500 licensed child care spaces – with a priority on infant and toddler care – into low-cost spaces at existing child care facilities.

In 2021, the federal government committed to making the $10 a day plan nation-wide with most provinces having signed on. Work is underway to expand this program to more than double the number of $10 a Day spaces in B.C. The commitment to convert nearly 4,000 spaces is the first-time provincial funding will be directed to support the delivery of $10 a Day child care under ChildCareBC.

The province’s goal is universal child care for all who want it, providing funding for more than 24,000 spaces in the coming few years. As well families will see child care fees decline. Under the $10 a Day plan, families pay up to $200 per month per child for full-time enrolment during regular business hours.

Through the partnership with the federal government, the number of $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces in the province will more than double again to 12,500 by December 2022.

Background:

• So far in 2021-22, fee reductions have been approved for more than 68,600 child care spaces at more than 3,600 child care facilities in B.C. through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative.

• An average of 29,700 child care spaces receive support through the Affordable Child Care Benefit every month. Parents making less than $45,000 can receive 100% funding and those making as much as $111,000 can receive partial funding.

