Fort Langley hall will not get front yard facelift

Any plans to change the landscaping out front the historic building are cancelled, a new AGM set.

Plans to upgrade the grounds in front of the Fort Langley Community Hall have hit a proverbial “brick” wall.

The Fort Langley Community Improvement Society announced last night that it has halted any plans to change the landscape outside the historic Glover Road building.

A statement dated April 29, but not issued until May 6, indicates the society “will not be proceeding any further with these concepts,” said acting president Robert Symington.

There’s no indications if alternate concept drawings are in the works.

Back in July 2017, the society overseeing the heritage hall held an open house and tabled two suggested landscape designs.

Several public statements and letters were issued following that open house, suggesting the “plaza” in front of the 1932 hall be left alone. Some opponents called the proposal a “concrete jungle” not in keeping with the style of the historic village nor the two-storey heritage hall.

Last fall, the plans for changing the grassy square out front were put on hold amid the controversy, with proponents saying it wouldn’t go ahead without more unanimous support.

Now, those plans have been quashed all together.

Thanking all who participated in the open house and shared input and ideas were thanked by Symington, who also announced that the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society has its annual general meeting next month – where organizations elect new board members and/or executive.

That meeting is set for June 14 at 7 p.m. inside the Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., and Symington said “all are welcome to attend.”

