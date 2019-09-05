A sailboat on the Bedford Channel near Fort Langley. A $3 million infusion of federal money could begin a major revamping of the Fort village’s downtown and shoreline. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley museum project gets $3 million in federal funds

The museum expansion will include a partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation

The federal government will put $3 million into a planned new museum and cultural complex that is the centrepiece of a redevelopment of Fort Langley’s historic area.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag announced the funding Thursday, Sept. 5 in the Fort.

The funding will allow the construction of a 36,000 square foot cultural facility that will house a rebuilt Langley Centennial Museum, and a new Indigenous museum developed with the Kwantlen First Nation, whose traditional territory includes Fort Langley.

There will be a community archives space, a 166-seat theatre, a printmaking studio, and four multi-purpose rooms.

READ MORE: Township, Kwantlen First Nation unveil new Fort Langley concepts

The funding comes from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

“As curators and stewards of culture and history, museums play an essential role in promoting and showcasing our nation’s collective stories,” said Aldag, who before his election as an MP managed the Fort Langley National Historic Site. “Thanks to this investment, the Township of Langley and the Kwantlen First Nation will bring renewed vibrancy to this historic area in the spirit of reconciliation and partnership.”

“The addition of two new museums, a community archives, theatre, arts program spaces and improved outdoor areas will benefit the entire township and further enhance Fort Langley as a hub for history, culture, arts and recreation,” said Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese.

Chief Marilyn Gabriel of the Kwantlen First Nation was also pleased with the announcement.

“We are excited to share our rich culture and history with local, regional and international visitors, to celebrate and honour the rich local Indigenous presence in this area, and to continue to strengthen relationships with our neighbours and local governments,” she said.

The entire plan is broader than just the museum site, with development of some Township-owned housing lots planned to pay for some of the project.

When it was first unveiled in February, 2018, the project was slated to include:

• A new cultural centre that will include a new Langley Centennial Museum, relocated library, Indigenous Museum, arts programming space, and a theatre

• Restoration and relocation of the Jacob Haldi House as part of a redevelopment of part of the waterfront

• Artist work-live spaces and an Indigenous-themed lodge on the waterfront

• Extended waterfront trail with access to the Fort village and museum via a pedestrian/cycling bridge

• Three rows of townhouses and a cluster of single family homes, on and around the site of the current Langley Centennial Museum, developed to pay for the project

READ MORE: Fort Langley cultural centre plans put on display

Previous story
Fundraiser for family of Abbotsford teen killed in highway crash doubles goal in 24 hours

Just Posted

Langley Community Calendar: Sept. 4, 2019 edition

Watch for the community calendar in Wednesday’s print edition and the arts calendar in Fridays.

Fort Langley museum project gets $3 million in federal funds

The museum expansion will include a partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation

Otter Co-op covers lunch for Cruise-In volunteers

Following in the footsteps of Safeway, 150 hard-working volunters will eat free

Community wades together to clean up Creekside Park

LEPS and BCES volunteers remove more than 700 pounds of garbage from Bertrand Creek

Fort Langley Jazz Festival goes year-round

Jazz in the Fort kicks off first live show at Mangia e Scappa, Sept. 8, with Nina Michelle

Langley school kicks off school year with dance party

James Hill Elementary welcomed back students in a special way

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Fundraiser for family of Abbotsford teen killed in highway crash doubles goal in 24 hours

High school student crashed car after leaving grad party on Sept. 3 in Chilliwack

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

Most Read