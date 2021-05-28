A Fort Langley shopping plaza is the first location in the village to require paid parking. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A Fort Langley shopping plaza is the first location in the village to require paid parking. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley shopping plaza switches to paid parking

Eric Woodward said the change was necessary given the scarcity of spots

Pay parking has come to part of Fort Langley, with the shopping plaza that stretches between Glover Road and Church Street adding electronic pay kiosks earlier in May.

The change was made over the Victoria Day long weekend and is one of the first pay parking zones in Langley outside of the hospital and the university campuses.

Eric Woodward said the board of the Fort Langley Project, which includes the Eric Woodward Foundation, decided to try pay parking to solve ongoing issues with parking at the shopping centre.

“It will be reviewed every 30 days throughout the summer and fall based on community feedback and input,” Woodward said. “The board has already made some changes based on that, such as 20 minutes free, and would like to work something out for local residents too, if we can.”

The concern was that over the years, parking spaces were being used by staff from other local businesses, often parking all day, Woodward said.

“This means it was impossible to ensure parking availability for the businesses there, hurting them,” Woodward said. “The board finally had to do something.”

He said the pay parking is expected to increase turnover and see more people coming and going, thus providing a benefit to local businesses.

Fort Langley is well known for having relatively little parking, and Woodward mentioned that its parking woes are ultimately a sign of its success, as more and more people want to visit.

He said other businesses in the area have generated big demand without adding any more parking.

“Larger sites can provide parking for staff, at least,” he said. “We need a more balanced outlook and perspective than we have currently.”

Woodward has advocated in the past for developing some of the properties owned by his foundation and the Fort Langley Project into denser, higher buildings that could have underground parking. Such projects have been controversial.

Reception of the pay meters has been mixed, Woodward said.

“It’s a change no one really likes, including the board, but it had no choice.”

He said parking validation could be an option in the future, and the board will continue to review the parking issue.

A substantial portion of parking proceeds will be reinvested in streetscape improvements, such as flower baskets, Woodward said.

Back in 2017, Langley Township considered making some on-street parking in the Fort paid, but a study recommended against it.

READ MORE: Langley Township explores time restrictions, pay parking

The study looked at adding pay parking with two-hour maximums from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The capital cost for the equipment needed would have been $50,000 to $100,000, and an additional $250,000 in operating costs annually. Since the revenue would have been well below $250,000, the Township didn’t move forward with the idea.

Fort LangleyLangleyparking

Previous story
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated
Next story
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Langley school superintendent Gord Stewart. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Residential school discovery shows need for change, says Langley schools superintendent

A letter to families noted June is National Indigenous History Month

A Fort Langley shopping plaza is the first location in the village to require paid parking. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley shopping plaza switches to paid parking

Eric Woodward said the change was necessary given the scarcity of spots

(Pixabay)
COVID-19: Langley nail salon, gym ordered closed, latest school exposures

Fraser Health has issued a public exposure alert for a local nail salon

Soccer balls got a cleaning by Azad Palani at a Langley United Soccer Association training session at Willoughby park in July of 2020 (file)
Langley sports teams need safety plans before games can start again: Township

Local leagues are dealing with paperwork to get kids back on the fields

A dump truck and trailer got stuck on a concrete lane divider westbound on Highway One at the 264th Street interchange in Aldergrove the morning of Friday, May 28. (Camille Larsen/Special to Black Press Media)
Dump truck stuck after crash on highway in Aldergrove

The truck and trailer crashed around 9:20 a.m. Friday

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

IHIT and RCMP forensics investigators are on scene at a Broadway Street house that may be connected to a shooting in Chilliwack early Thursday morning. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
IHIT and RCMP forensics unit on scene at Chilliwack residence one day after shooting death

A person was brought to Chilliwack General Hospital with gunshot wounds in the early hours of May 27

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

Most Read