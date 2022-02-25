Fort Langley townhouse project up for public comment Monday

An artist’s rendering of the proposed townhouses at Mary and King Street in Fort Langley. (Township of Langley)

Langley Township will hear from the public Monday about a plan to build 44 townhouses in Fort Langley, between King and Royal Streets.

The Feb. 28 public hearing, starting at 7 p.m., is about the rezoning of a 1.9 acre site near the Fort Langley National Historic Site and the current Langley Centennial Museum.

The land is owned by the Township and is in the Heritage Conservation Area of the village, so a Heritage Alteration Permit is also required.

The project is related to the development of the Salishan Place, an expanded museum and cultural centre currently under construction nearby. The Township bought the lots now proposed for the townhouses in the 1970s, and developing them was proposed several years ago to financially support the redevelopment of the museum.

After hearing any public comments on Monday, the Township council is expected to debate the third reading of a rezoning bylaw for the project in the coming weeks.

developmentFort LangleyLangley Township