Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

The B.C. Conservative Party has announced that Fort St. John realtor and city councillor Trevor Bolin is their new leader.

The party had a leadership election in February to select someone to succeed interim leader Scott Anderson, the Vernon councillor who served the struggling party for the past two years.

Former leader Dan Brooks, a guide outfitter from Vanderhoof, was elected, quit, came back and was ousted before the last election. The party fielded candidates in the 2017 election and was accused of doing it to split the non-NDP vote.

Brooks took over after Conservative MP John Cummins led the party to a marginal showing in the 2013 election.

B.C. Conservatives accused of running to help NDP

Bolin is carrying on the B.C. Conservative opposition to carbon taxes, according to a party statement, and he also wants private competition for vehicle insurance in B.C.

