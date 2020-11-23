An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last Thursday (Nov. 19). (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)

Forty-one positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Thirty-four of the 41 cases remain active, according to Northern Health

Forty-one employees associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19, Northern Health said in a statement Monday (Nov. 23).

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site

The outbreak was first declared by Northern Health on Nov. 19, after evidence of transmission among staff at the site was found. Fourteen employees had tested positive at that time.

As of Monday, Northern Health said that 34 of the 41 cases remain active. Sixteen people are in self-isolation at the project site and the rest are in isolation in their home communities.

Northern Health said that all of these cases are considered to be associated with the outbreak announced on Nov. 19, and all occurred in the same general work location.

On-site employees are being screened, and Northern Health said contact management and tracing have gone well and will continue.

Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate, but Northern Health added that there are no public exposures in Kitimat resulting from the event, at this time.


