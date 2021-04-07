Dr. David Paton of Paton and Martin Vet Services in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)

Dr. David Paton of Paton and Martin Vet Services in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)

Founder of Aldergrove-based horse clinic urges province to vaccinate vets

Dr. David Paton said he is considered an essential service but is not yet eligible for COVID shot

Dr. David Paton, founder of Paton and Martin, an Aldergrove-based veterinarian clinic that specializes in horse care, is pushing Provincial Health Office to include veterinarians in the group of frontline workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Right from the beginning of COVID, vets were considered an essential service,” Dr. Paton explained. “Now massage therapists, estheticians, they’re are all qualifying for the vaccine. Nail salons are going to be ahead of vets at this rate.”

Paton’s clinic at 25930 40 Ave. is closed to the public, but he fears the slow vaccine roll-out and any mandatory closures creates a risk to pet and farm animal owners.

“What happens to the rural folks who are the middle of calving season and need a C-section done or have an emergency and can’t go to a vet because the vet is closed?” Dr. Paton said.

The veterinarian is taking farm calls and travelling on site to treat animals.

Two surgeons, both who had tested positive for COVID-19, preformed an emergency surgery on a horse in what he described as a life or death situation.

Typically preformed with five people, the two surgeons took on the task and left quarantine to perform the surgery while not putting anyone else at risk.

READ MORE: COVID causing outdoor exams and high call numbers at Aldergrove animal clinics

“We saved that horse,” Dr. Paton told The Star. “It would have died.”

He said that is just one example of how his and other veterinarians have struggled during the pandemic.

“If the secretary comes to work with COVID, then of course, everything has to shut down,” he explained. “Some are relating vets to bringing their dog in for their yearly vaccination, but what if that dog is hit by a car and the vet is closed and can’t operate?”

Dr. Paton said he’s written to the Provincial Health Office about how vets should be on the list of frontline workers to get vaccinated.

“Our veterinarian’s association is fighting hard; hopefully we will be added to the list,” he said.

After graduating from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatchewan and a brief stint in Ontario, Dr. Paton founded the practice in 1979 as a solo ambulatory large animal veterinary service.

It is currently the only full service specialty horse hospital in B.C.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveCoronavirusVeterinarians

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate
Next story
Tiger Woods was driving at twice the speed limit when he crashed SUV near LA

Just Posted

The Langley School District has issued another COVID-19 notifications for Langley Fine Arts school. (Langley Schools)
COVID-19: More cases reported at Langley schools

Nine schools are on Fraser Health’s exposure list

Sharon Vose was surprised to find a sample in a magazine with the warning that this particular sample does not contain cannabis.
LETTER: Langley woman wonders about herbal tea sample found in her magazine

Why does a food product need a warning that it does not contain cannabis, local resident asks.

Workers at the CKF Inc. plant were cleaning up Wednesday morning (April 7) in the wake of a fire. One person was sent to hospital with possible smoke inhalation. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
One person sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire at Langley City plant

Cause of fire is under investigation

Dr. David Paton of Paton and Martin Vet Services in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)
Founder of Aldergrove-based horse clinic urges province to vaccinate vets

Dr. David Paton said he is considered an essential service but is not yet eligible for COVID shot

Langley’s Kyle Burroughs has a hockey resume that includes a tour with the Regina Pats (left) and Team BC in 2011 (file)
VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle Burroughs makes memorable NHL debut

Former Aldergrove Kodiaks and Langley Eagles player takes the ice with Colorado Avalanche

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

Most Read