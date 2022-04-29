Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Four cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont.

Few details released about tragic incident on campus

Four cadets at the Royal Military College have died in a “tragic” incident at the institution’s campus in Kingston, Ont., the Department of National Defence said Friday.

Few details were released about what happened on the campus located on the Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River, but the government department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday.

“Four RMC Cadets have passed away as a result of this tragic incident,” it said in a written statement.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police. As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time.”

The loss of lives was being felt across the Royal Military College community, the department said.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our naval and officer cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” it said. “We extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

Kingston police said its officers were on the scene to help the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and noted that the investigation was “in its infancy.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Military

Previous story
Chilliwack man raising money for body armour to protect volunteers in Ukraine
Next story
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

Just Posted

MP John Aldag visited the Langley Islamic Centre and expressed concerns about the attacks outside Langley and Surrey mosques. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Small group of women attacked outside Langley Islamic Centre

Sandy Dunkley (president of Ron Dunkley Memorial Society), joined other society board members and a shredding company staffer at a 2018 shredding event. (Black Press Media files)
Shredding event benefits two Langley high schools

Haven Kitch + Bar Langley is a family owned restaurant, which posted about the stolen taxidermy bunny butt on their Instagram channel. The post went viral and a number of people are asking the staff to release the video of the bunny bandit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Stolen bunny butt in Langley leads to viral post

Theatre In The Country will present Dinner with Friends, a comedy and drama play at the Fraser Vally Zone Festival on May 8. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Upcoming couple of months to be real treat for theatre lovers