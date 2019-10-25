Four guitars, four violins stolen from well-known Surrey musician

A popular Cloverdale fiddler with strong ties to South Surrey took to social media this morning in the hopes of tracking down instruments stolen from a storage locker.

Mike Sanyshyn said on Facebook that several instruments were taken, including three he doesn’t have photos for. He described those as a handmade jumbo-sized 12-string acoustic guitar with brass strap pin; a double hard-shell violin case with two Germain Stainer violins, “one with raised f holes dark blonde finish and other more strad like”; and an unnamed brilliant varnished violin in a black nylon case with a spruce/maple back.

The latter had a finishing nail under the neck, Sanyshyn added.

Photos of other instruments taken show a 1980s white violin with pearl inlay on the top and back, made by John Streigler; a 1992 Takamine FP-592G limited-edition guitar; a Martin vintage hard-shell case with Sigma Dreadnought acoustic; and a Fender Squire electric bass with white pick guard.

Sanyshyn is well-known and respected both locally and beyond for his prowess on the fiddle and mandolin. The Earl Marriott Secondary alumnus has opened for the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Terri Clark and Alan Jackson, been featured in numerous music videos, been named B.C. fiddling champ multiple times and finished in the top three at the Canadian GrandMasters Fiddling Championships. Just last weekend, he scored a pair of accolades at the B.C. Country Music Association awards, including the Mike Norman All-Star Band Award for fiddle/mandolin.

Sanyshyn said in his post that Surrey RCMP have been advised, and he asked anyone who comes across the stolen instruments or with information on their location to call the detachment. The non-emergency RCMP line is 604-599-0502.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter