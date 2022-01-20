Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police

Incidents believed to be linked to lower level drug deals

Police say recent shootings in Metro Vancouver that injured four innocent bystanders appear to be connected to street-level drug trafficking.

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, the operations officer for the RCMP in the Lower Mainland, says since last April, anti-gang enforcement teams have been expanded and gun violence decreased late last year.

In a statement, Supt. Duncan Pound of B.C.’s anti-gang squad says its investigations into the shootings in Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam — in which one person was killed and the bystanders were hurt — indicate they appear to be connected to the drug trade.

Pound says police don’t believe there are any direct links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He says street-level violence can escalate, drawing in groups that are connected to the gang conflict.

But he says police agencies are working together to ensure the violence doesn’t escalate.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward
Next story
Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Just Posted

Langley saw a steep decline in new COVID cases in the last week, but numbers were still high relative to almost every other period of the pandemic. (BCCDC)
New COVID cases keep declining in Langley

RCMP on scene of a Jan. 18, 2021 shooting in a Langley City parking garage. The accused in the case is now in custody awaiting a court hearing. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Man charged in Langley attempted murder has lengthy record

Kids and parents can enjoy interactive workshops hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre. Its River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Workshop to teach kids about nature comes to Langley

Vancouver Giants defeated the Rockets Dec. 1, 2021, in Kelowna. The Rockets will lose a chance for another meeting with the Giants due to COVID, and the game has been rescheduled. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants see Langley home game rescheduled due to COVID