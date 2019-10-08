Four people injured after car flips, crashes in downtown Vancouver

Four people were injured in a mid-day crash after a vehicle flipped and hit a building in downtown Vancouver Tuesday.
The incident happened before 10 a.m., according to police, along Hornby Street between Helmcken and Davie Streets. The area was closed for a number of hours.
Black Press Media has reached out to police for further details, including the conditions of those hurt.
More to come.
Following vehicle stabilization & patient care, #vfrs units are clearing scene however Hornby remains closed for @vancouverpd investigation. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/ZidYk3CjVj
— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) October 8, 2019
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
