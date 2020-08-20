Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (The News file)

Four sent to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash

Collision occurred on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street

RCMP are investigating a collision in Pitt Meadows between two vehicles that sent one man to hospital in critical condition after being extracted from a car.

Officers responded to a report of a collision on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge residents petition against stop sign removal

“The investigation and witness reports suggested one of the vehicles had allegedly crossed the centre-line creating the collision,” she said.

The driver of the Mustang involved in the collision was trapped inside the vehicle and was extracted by crew from the Pitt Meadows fire department, according to police.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later improved to stable, Percival said.

Three occupants in a Jeep involved in the collision were also taken to hospital, but they did not sustain serious injury, she added.

“The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team has taken conduct of the file and the investigation is continuing,” Percival said. “All factors will be considered as part of the investigation including speed of vehicles, weather and road conditions and any possible impairment.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashPitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results
Next story
Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Just Posted

Brian’s bench in Aldergrove sought as tribute to ‘true friend’

Late Rotary president, Brian Thomasson, served the Aldergrove community for decades

Langley resident celebrates 25 years of Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis research with virtual event

Event co-chair Krista Olson will walk with family, including her 104-year-old grandmother, on Sunday

Langley resident helps B.C. athletes reach the 2021 Canada Summer Games

Danielle Williams will serve as the assistant Chef de Mission for the next 12 months

Langley’s inner city elementary feeds a need with mobile food bank

Douglas Park Community School takes part in Salvation Army’s annual school supply drive

Stolen trike, bike and credit card in latest Langley RCMP crime posting

The police would like to hear from anyone who can help solve these local crimes

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Four sent to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash

Collision occurred on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Fraser Health warns again of possible COVID-19 exposure at hookah lounge

Authority says latest exposure dates are Aug. 7 to 9

Surrey man charged with attempting to smuggle 90 kg of meth into Canada

Steven Andrew Golding, 64, is scheduled to make first court appearance Sept. 14

Most Read