Four students arrested at New Westminster school after alleged assault

Police say an argument escalated into a fight, but no one was seriously hurt

Four students were arrested at New Westminster Secondary School on Sept. 11 after an alleged assault. (New Westminster Secondary School Facebook photo)

Four students were arrested at New Westminster Secondary this week after one student was allegedly assaulted by three others.

Police were called to the school around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation in an upper walkway.

Officers arrested four students. No one was seriously hurt.

“This was an isolated incident between specific students,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott. “There is no risk to any other students at the school.”

School and district officials are working with police to prevent such fights in the future

