Four-vehicle crash sends car into Langley home

No one was injured in the Tuesday morning incident in Yorkson

A four-vehicle collision sent a sedan skidding into a house in Yorkson Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called mid-morning with a report of a vehicle hitting a house in the area of 202B Street and 82A Avenue.

“We found a vehicle into the deck of the home and three other vehicles rear-ended on the hill here,” said Township fire department platoon captain Doug Simpson.

Crews checked out all those in the various vehicles that were involved in the crash.

“No injuries reported by all occupants of the vehicles,” he said.

The weather is considered the primary factor in the cause.

“Just the snow and icy conditions,” Simpson said.

