Four-year-old B.C. girl hit by bus while on vacation

Four-year-old Mission girl Lila Jane Zuest was hit by a city bus while visiting Ontario with her mother and brother. The family is now at her hospital bedside. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family.

A four-year-old Mission girl remains in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a city bus in Windsor, Ontario on Saturday.

The girl, Lila Jane Zuest was with her mother, Vanessa Belanger and eight year old brother visiting relatives in Ontario when the tragic incident happened.

Lila’s father Joshua Zuest, who was not in Ontario at the time, has now flown in to be at the girl’s side.

The family lives in Mission.

Lila is currently undergoing medical treatment at London Hospital.

Her grandfather, Randy Schwartz, said the young girl is “doing OK” and she just had surgery on her leg on Thursday. Doctors still have her in an induced coma.

“The doctors’ say everyday that she’s getting better, but it’s going to be a long road.”

Lila’s parents will be tending to her needs away from their Mission home without an income and friends of the family have created a GoFundMe page to help support the family.

The page has already raised more than $10,000 and can be viewed at:

https://ca.gofundme.com/sadt2e-love-for-lilah

