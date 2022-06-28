Fox announces second run for Langley School Board after byelection win

The former Township councillor will seek re-election to the board this fall

Charlie Fox is running for another term as a Langley School Board trustee. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley school board Trustee Charlie Fox says he will run for a full term this October, after winning his seat in a by-election in February of last year.

“The last 16 months have been both rewarding and constructive and I have chosen to run for a full term to support the excellent work the trustees have accomplished and serve the staff, students and parents of this district,” Fox said in a statement announcing his bid for re-election.

The trustee said he will focus on student achievement, recruiting staff, creating safe schools and new school sites, balancing the budget, and continued work on Indigenous reconciliation.

The most recent four-year strategic plan created by the previous board is wrapping up, and Fox said he would like to be involved in the design and creation of the next plan.

“There is work to be done in these areas, and having spent 49 years either working in the district, starting back in 1973 as a teacher, or supporting schools and programs, I feel I still have much to give to support the reputation and excellence this district has achieved moving forward,” Fox’s statement said.

Fox retired in 2007 after a lengthy career as a teacher and principal at multiple schools in Langley, finishing his career at Aldergrove Community Secondary.

He also served as a Township councillor for several terms, retiring from that role in 2018.

Fox won the byelection last year with 896 votes, with Joel Neufeld coming in second, and Stacey Wakelin in third.

