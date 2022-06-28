Charlie Fox is running for another term as a Langley School Board trustee. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Charlie Fox is running for another term as a Langley School Board trustee. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fox announces second run for Langley School Board after byelection win

The former Township councillor will seek re-election to the board this fall

Langley school board Trustee Charlie Fox says he will run for a full term this October, after winning his seat in a by-election in February of last year.

“The last 16 months have been both rewarding and constructive and I have chosen to run for a full term to support the excellent work the trustees have accomplished and serve the staff, students and parents of this district,” Fox said in a statement announcing his bid for re-election.

The trustee said he will focus on student achievement, recruiting staff, creating safe schools and new school sites, balancing the budget, and continued work on Indigenous reconciliation.

The most recent four-year strategic plan created by the previous board is wrapping up, and Fox said he would like to be involved in the design and creation of the next plan.

“There is work to be done in these areas, and having spent 49 years either working in the district, starting back in 1973 as a teacher, or supporting schools and programs, I feel I still have much to give to support the reputation and excellence this district has achieved moving forward,” Fox’s statement said.

Fox retired in 2007 after a lengthy career as a teacher and principal at multiple schools in Langley, finishing his career at Aldergrove Community Secondary.

He also served as a Township councillor for several terms, retiring from that role in 2018.

Fox won the byelection last year with 896 votes, with Joel Neufeld coming in second, and Stacey Wakelin in third.

READ ALSO: Fox expected to become new Langley school trustee

READ ALSO: Trustee Coburn plans to run for Langley City council seat

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionLangleyLangley School District

Previous story
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating possible Peachland murder-suicide
Next story
Lightning sparks 2 ‘spot fires’ in Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Langley Secondary graduates gathered at H.D. Stafford Middle School to take photos while awaiting their grad walk. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Grad walk part of milestone 13 years in the making for 1,500 local kids

A flood alert has been issued for residents living in low-lying areas along the Fraser River. (Township of Langley)
Evacuation alert issues for Langley residents near Fraser River

Charlie Fox is running for another term as a Langley School Board trustee. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fox announces second run for Langley School Board after byelection win

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election