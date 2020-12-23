Fraser Health adds two more Langley schools to list of COVID exposures

Two more Langley schools were added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

The local district shared letters online to families of Langley Secondary and Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary schools on Tuesday evening informing them “that a person within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.”

A COVID-positive person was at Langley Secondary School (21405 56th Ave.) on Dec. 16, 17 and 18, and at Langley Fundamental Secondary School (21250 42nd Ave.) on Dec. 17, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Should Public Health identify any staff or student who require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, they will be contacted directly.

“This letter does not mean Public Health will be contacting you,” Fraser Health said. “Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19.”

The health authority asks families to “follow current public health orders, including not gathering with anyone outside of your household, only traveling for essential purposes, and wearing a mask in all indoor public places.”

Schools are currently on winter break. Classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 5.

As of Wednesday morning there were 12 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures.

