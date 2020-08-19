Fraser Health announces increased hours and staffing levels for Langley COVID-19 testing centre

New hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while greeters will manage lines to ensure a streamlined process

In response to increased demand for COVID-19 testing across the region, Fraser Health has expanded access to services, and is planning further enhancements to help ensure people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can receive an assessment.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said the strength of British Columbia’s COVID-19 response has been the ability to adapt and respond quickly to changing needs as the pandemic continues in the province.

“By extending hours of service and adding new locations, we are helping ensure that assessment and testing is broadly available to people experiencing symptoms, when they need it,” Dix explained.

Fraser Health has now established traffic control at the Langley assessment and testing centre (20651 56th Avenue) to help streamline access to assessment and testing.

Established greeters at the Langley testing centre have also been established to manage lines and ensure only people with symptoms are there to be assessed and possibly tested.

Increased staffing levels and extended hours of operation of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week will soon be implemented in the coming weeks to meet the increased demand in Langley as well.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have ensured assessment and testing is available to every person in our region who needs it, added Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO.

“To respond to an increased demand for testing, we are expanding services where they are needed to support people with quick access to assessment and testing, and ensure we are minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in our communities,” Dr. Lee said.

Standardizing the service delivery model and data collection across all sites across the Fraser Health region will be put into effect to increase efficiency and help identify where further enhancements need to be made.

Centralizing pre-booking and pre-registration for COVID-19 assessment and testing to support people in having more streamlined, efficient access.

This new model is currently in development, and will provide people with telephone and online access to book appointments and access user-friendly information about assessment and testing centre wait times.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about assessment and testing centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley