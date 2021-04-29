People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Fraser Health apologizes for confusion, says no more COVID vaccine pop-up clinics planned

6,000 people were immunized over the past few days

The CEO of B.C.’s most populous health authority has apologized for confusion caused by their pop-up vaccine clinics and said no more were planned at this time.

Fraser Health CEO Dr. Victoria Lee said she “sincerely apologizes” for the pop-up clinics, which were launched Sunday with little warning. They were targeted at some of the 13 communities identified as “high-risk” by the provincial government.

“I’d like to start acknowledging the confusion and frustration that some people have… (the) negative experiences that people have had, and recognize that there could have been improvements made in some of our communication, as well as strategies to manage our minds on the ground,” Lee said.

“The intent of these pop-up clinics was to supplement the provincial registration and immunization system by reaching out to sometimes difficult to reach populations, and to ensure that we’re immunizing as many people as possible in these high transmission communities.”

The pop-up clinics soon faced criticism for their last-minute announcements. The first, in South Langley Township, ran from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Langley Event Centre and targeted people ages 40 and up. It was announced seven minutes after it began.

Three others, which ran on Tuesday in Cloverdale, Port Coquitlam and Surrey North, were also announced seven minutes after their start time.

In total, there were 10, Lee said: six in Surrey, one in North Delta, one in South Langley, one in Port Coquitlam and one in West Abbotsford. All but the Port Coquitlam clinics had people taking down postal codes to ensure that people only from the high-risk communities were able to get a vaccine.

Lee said a total of 6,000 people were vaccinated at the pop-up clinics, just three per cent of whom were under the age of 30. A national panel has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 30 and up.

At a later press conference Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province would work with Fraser Health to improve on the pop-up clinics, but that they were out of AstraZeneca vaccine for the week.

READ MORE: 30-year-olds were able to get vaccinated at two drop-in clinics in Fraser Health region

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Healthvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian seniors vaccinated in higher numbers for COVID-19 than for the flu: PHAC
Next story
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Just Posted

Doug Penner and his mom Allison awaited the start of the 2020 edition of the fundraising ride that bears his name, held under strict COVID-19 protocols. This year, the annual event will mark its 15th year. (Langley Advance Times file)
Ride for Doug against muscular dystrophy will go ahead

Strict COVID-19 precautions planned for 15th annual Langley fundraising motorcycle ride

Members of the CFSEU’s uniformed gang unit have been patrolling Langley, Surrey, and Abbotsford in April. (Langley Advance Times files)
Tasers, brass knuckles seized in Langley police traffic stop

Anti-gang cops have been patrolling the area and made some trouble finds

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Mrs. Chef Dez creates ham and cheese scones, perfect for Mother’s Day

Be sure not to overmix the scones or they will be tough

A mattress was dumped on the front porch of the Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Tami Quiring/Special to The Star)
Old mattress dumped on Alder Grove Heritage Society’s front porch

Purple graffiti had previously been written on the historic Telephone Museum’s porch fence last fall

Fort Langley Jazz Festival in 2019. (Black Press Media files)
Fort Langley Jazz Festival changes date from July to September amid COVID concerns

Tickets will be available at the end of May, when the festival announces the headlining artists

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street. (Burnaby RCMP)
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

Most Read