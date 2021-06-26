(Photo by James Day on Unsplash)

(Photo by James Day on Unsplash)

Fraser Health cancels vaccine appointments at Abbotsford clinic today due to extreme heat

Only one clinic affected, Fraser Health working to re-book appointments

Fraser Health cancelled all vaccination appointments at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre after 1 p.m. today due to extreme-heat concerns.

The health authority is currently re-booking appointments at the clinic, citing safety concerns as the heat wave is causing elevated internal temperatures in the building.

This is the only building currently being affected, said Curtis Harling, senior communications consultant for Fraser Health.

“Going forward with the Abbotsford clinic, we’re having to do some consultations, trying to figure out what’s going to happen in the days to come,” Harling said. “That’s still being decided right now.”

Those with scheduled appointments affected by this decision may call 1-833-838-2323 to re-book their appointment, or walk-in to another location.

People attending clinics today are being reminded to take health precautions in the heat, such as wearing sunscreen and drinking water.

RELATED: ‘Dangerous long duration heat wave’ settling into the Fraser Valley

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordvaccines

Previous story
Trudeau resists calls to fire Bennett over ‘hurtful’ text, says he knows her ‘heart’
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash near Okanagan was fatal

Just Posted

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Our View: Get (public) money out of B.C. politics

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Langley City, landowner at odds in court over trailer and which side of house is ‘front’

An 11-hour standoff in a Langley townhouse complex in the 20100 block of 68th Avenue ended around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, June 26, when a man was transported to hospital by ambulance in what RCMP described as a ‘mental health’ incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police standoff with man at Langley townhouse complex

Sunset at Crescent Beach. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Painful Truth: When memory meets money