Fraser Health president and CEO Michael Marchbank speaks at the Nov. 7 regular meeting of Chilliwack city council about the worsening opioid crisis. (Black Press Media files)

Fraser Health CEO to retire after 4-year stint

Michael Marchbank has worked within B.C.’s healthcare sector for 30 years

Fraser Health’s president and CEO Michael Marchbank is retiring after four years in the role.

“Michael Marchbank has led Fraser Health through a significant and critical period of change, providing strength, determination and passion, and making decisions that put patients and their families first,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Friday.

“He caps three decades in health care as a well-respected leader who cared about the system and the health of the population he served. His commitment to improving the lives of others can be seen in many of the improvements he brought to Fraser Health during his tenure.”

His other major roles include vice-president of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, chief operating officer of the Provincial Health Services Authority, and CEO of the Health Employers Association of B.C.

He was also the face of the health authority during several challenges, including understaffing at hospitals, doctors shortages at walk-in clinics, as well as a dirty water problem that plagued White Rock.

He has also run his tenure during the province’s opioid crisis, with Surrey seeing one of the highest number of illicit overdose deaths in B.C.

Marchbank’s last day will be Oct. 5.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles
Next story
North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Just Posted

UPDATE: GoFundMe started for woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in Aldergrove dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

Young candidate declares run for Langley Township council

Michael Pratt is known for helping create a local memorial to the fallen.

Creativity flows freely at IDEA Summit

Langley School District organizes first ever event at LEC Fieldhouse

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

Langley Memorial first hospital in Fraser Health region to use system

Langley school milestone: Life after mullets and math class

Some Aldergrove high school grads are back teaching at ACSS which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Fraser Valley in wait-and-see mode for flood risk from freshet

River Forecast Centre predicts “bank full conditions” by next week

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday

Fraser Health CEO to retire after 4-year stint

Michael Marchbank has worked within B.C.’s healthcare sector for 30 years

Aldergrove rec centre taking shape

Work has begun on the facade of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Most Read