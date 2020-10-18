Fraser Health declares 3 COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, Langley

13 staff members at J&L Beef Ltd. test positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at locations in Surrey and Langley.

In a news release issued Sunday afternoon, Fraser Health says there’s a COVID-19 outbreak at J&L Beef Ltd. located at 17565 65A Ave. in Surrey.

To date, 13 employees of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health is screening employees at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing. People identified cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate, Fraser Health said in the release.

Fraser Health says it was first made aware of a potential outbreak at the facility after receiving a positive lab test on Oct. 8 from an employee.

Fraser Health also confirmed Sunday that staff members at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village, located at 15240 34 Ave. in Surrey, and The Village, located at 3920 198 St. in Langley, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Village is an assisted living and long-term care facility in Langley owned and operated by Verve Senior Living.

Rosemary Heights Seniors Village is an independent living, assisted living, and long-term care facility in Surrey owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

“Rapid response teams are at each site and communication with residents and families is underway. The two staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes,” the release states.

Fraser Health has placed “enhanced control measures” at the sites.

Measures include maintaining staffing levels; restricted visitors and movement in the facility; cleaning and infection control measures enhances; communication with residents and families; and twice-a-day screening of all staff members and residents.