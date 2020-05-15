(Black Press Media files)

Fraser Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Lower Mainland gyms have been given the green light to reopen next week, Fraser Health has announced.

The health authority ordered all indoor gyms and fitness facilities to close in mid-March due to concerns of transmitting COVID-19. The order had a May 30th expiry.

Fraser Health chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie said in a statement on Friday (May 15) that the closure order will be lifted effective May 19, in line with the provincial government’s multi-phase plan to reopen B.C.’s economy.

There are requirements that must be addressed before gym owners can welcome back fitness enthusiasts, including developing a written COVID-19 mitigation plan.

On Friday, the health authority released guidelines curated by WorkSafeBC, which include caps on occupancy, signage, screening arriving clients and cleaning protocols.

More to come.

Coronavirus

