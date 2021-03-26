Fraser Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Langley City restaurant

This is the first public exposure alert issued for the community since November

Fraser Health has identified a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant in Langley City.

On Friday afternoon the health authority listed the Shiraz Grill on 20526 Fraser Hwy. as a site of exposure.

Fraser Health issues a public exposure when they are unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed to COVID-19 through contact tracing.

Individuals who were at the local restaurant from March 12 to 14, or March 17 to 20 from 4 to 9 p.m. each of those days are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

If you visited the restaurant at the time of possible exposure it does not mean you will develop COVID-19, Fraser Health says.

The exposures listed are believe to be low risk but, “out of an abundance of caution,” Public Health asks those who have visited the restaurant on the listed dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Fraser Health says there is no known risk to anyone who visited the restaurant outside of the specified dates and times.

Should anyone develop symptoms of COVID-19, Fraser Health asks they seek testing and self-isolate.

“If you have been identified as a COVID-19 case or close contact, be assured that Fraser Health’s public health team will contact you directly and provide further instruction,” the healthy authority says.

Earlier today, Loblaws announced an employee at a Walnut Grove Shoppers Drug Mart tested positive for COVID-19. However, the incident did not generate a public exposure alert because “Public Health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure.”

READ MORE: Employee at Walnut Grove Shoppers tests positive for COVID-19

This is the first public exposure issued for the community since November, when a Langley gym (Gritt Athletics) recorded an exposure event.

In October, car dealerships Willowbrook Motors Ltd., 19611 Langley Bypass, and Willowbrook Used Ltd. in Surrey, 19561 Langley Bypass, experienced public exposures.

All three businesses have since been removed from the list.

Locations of public exposure are removed from the list one month after the last exposure date.

