Fraser Health launches 2020 flu vaccine campaign with pandemic protocols

‘It is important to remember that good COVID-19 sense makes for good flu sense, too’

The 2020-21 flu campaign was launched Friday by Fraser Health with a reminder that during a global pandemic it only makes sense for everyone to get a flu shot.

The vaccination efforts just might look a little different this year, requiring masks, distancing, and immunization appointments.

The flu campaign reinforces the notion that vaccines help protect others as well as individuals against influenza, and it’s important to get a shot this year.

“Help protect yourself, your loved ones, and those who may be more likely to develop severe illness, by rolling up your sleeve and getting vaccinated,” according to the Oct. 16 flu campaign release.

The campaign points out that “getting a flu shot, following physical distancing measures, washing our hands, and wearing a mask” allows everyone to “level up” their protection to keep everyone safe.

“Since COVID-19 is continuing to impact communities in our region, it is important to also remember that good COVID-19 sense makes for good flu sense, too.”

Officials are asking people to book an appointment for a flu shot, which will help ensure physical distancing at locations where the vaccine is being administered. This provincial Flu Clinic locator has info about clinic locations and times across B.C.

Many communities are also organizing large community clinics, for example, Chilliwack Public Health Unit will be the site of public vaccination clinics by appointment only.

“Check the BC Flu Clinic Locator for clinic locations and times. Booked family flu clinics are available through Public Health for children six months to four years (inclusive) and their immediate household members.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
