FILE – A Fraser Health healthcare worker tests a patient at a drive through COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Fraser Health launches website to alert public to possible COVID-19 exposure

Anyone at possible exposure events is asked to self-monitor for symptoms

The hardest hit health authority in B.C. has launched a COVID-19 website to warn the public of possible exposures.

Fraser Health announced the new website Thursday (July 23). Fraser Health has reported 1,742 cases as of Tuesday, and has both the highest number overall, and highest per capita, of COVID-19 cases in any health authority in the province. It’s seen 79 deaths, and has 117 active cases currently, nine of which are in hospital and three in ICU.

The new website will provide a list of current public COVID-19 exposures, including information on the community, location, address, date and time of each one.

“We have recently seen an uptick of cases in our communities and I would like to remind people to remain vigilant in reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19. We must continue to practise physical distancing, wash our hands frequently, and keep our social circles small,” said interim chief medical health officer Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin.

“By doing so, we can reduce the number of possible exposures to COVID-19 and ensure we are protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities as well as ourselves and our loved ones.”

The health authority said that while being in an exposure location at the time of an event does not guarantee that person will get COVID-19, anyone who was at such an event should self-monitor for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms is asked to call 811, request a test and then self-isolate.

Commons symptoms of the virus include:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough or worsening of chronic cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Muscle aches

To learn more, head to www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19exposure.

Coronavirus

