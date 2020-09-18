A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Fraser Health relocates Surrey COVID-19 testing centre

New location will triple testing capacity: Dr. Victoria Lee

Fraser Health has relocated its Surrey COVID-19 testing and collection centre.

Previously located at an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital, it will now be at 14577 66th Ave.

Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO, said it “will triple testing capacity,” for up to 800 tests per day.

That’s an additional 550 tests per day, according to Fraser Health.

She added it is a “much larger site,” which will also increase access for those experiencing symptoms.

The centre opened Friday (Sept. 19), and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Fraser Health added that it has four drive-through lanes, as well as walk-in COVID-19 testing stations.

It will provide tests for adults, as well as children aged three months to 17 years old.

People can book online at fraserhealth.secureform.ca/index.php for appointments for the following day, but those without appointments “will be accommodated as space allows.”

“We have been planning to expand our testing and collection services and this is one part of our plans,” said Lee.

This new centre, according to the health authority, is in partnership with the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice.

“The Surrey-North Delta Division of Family practice, representing all family physicians in our community, has been working in close collaboration with Fraser Health in the development and delivery of a COVID Test Collection site that we are positive will support our joint community response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased demand of these important services,” said Tomas Reyes, executive director, Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice.

“The ability to have a drive-through model with a walk-in option, will efficiently address the needs and will provide flexibility to residents in Surrey, North Delta and beyond.”


