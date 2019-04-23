Fraser Health is advising parents of kids who do not have up-to-date measles vaccinations to get them to a clinic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fraser Health reminds parents to get their kids fully vaccinated against measles

Health authority will send letters home to parents with catch-up program information

Fraser Health is sending letters home to parents of kids whose measles vaccinations are not up to date.

For National Immunization Week this week, the health authority is reminding the public about the province’s immunization catch-up vaccination program, running until June, that was created in the wake of dozens of measles cases being reported throughout B.C.

The letter will provide parents with instructions on when and where they can takes their un-immunized or under-immunized kids to get the shot.

READ MORE: Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

The health authority said there is no measles outbreak within its region, but staff are trying to be proactive.

Measles-only immunization clinics are being held for children in kindergarten to Grade 12. Staff will also visit specific schools.

A complete list of the clinics and more information about the catch-up program can be found on the Fraser Health website.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey
Next story
Spectre of Lac-Megantic raised as White Rock council calls for report on rail emergency protocol

Just Posted

Fraser Health reminds parents to get their kids fully vaccinated against measles

Health authority will send letters home to parents with catch-up program information

Giants playoff stars named players of the week

Goaltender David Tendek and forward Dawson Holt led the Langley-based team to back-to-back wins

South Surrey air cadets score top marks in B.C.

907 Black Knights Squadron notch provincial marksmanship win – again

Mischievious characters take the stage in Seussical: The Musical

Langley’s Ahnika Barber and Lauren Trotzuk are performing the classic stories of Dr. Seuss.

A community with eight Toastmasters groups hosted the annual B.C. conference

Jim McGregor has worn many hats through the year, from father and… Continue reading

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Spectre of Lac-Megantic raised as White Rock council calls for report on rail emergency protocol

‘I just really think we’re asleep at the switch here,’ says councillor

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Most Read