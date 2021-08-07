Fraser Health reports COVID exposure at Langley Boston Pizza on 200th St.

Risk said to be low, but anyone who attended during a seven-day period is advised to ‘self-monitor’

Anyone who attended the Langley Boston Pizza at 20090 91A Ave. between Tuesday, July 27, and Monday, Aug. 2 may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, Fraser Health Authority (FHA) said.

In a posting to its “public exposures” page, the FHA recommended anyone who was at the restaurant during those seven days should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Fraser Health updates the list with the locations and times of known possible exposures when it is unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing.

“If you have been in one of these locations at the times of possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19, the notice advised.

“The possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, Public Health asks anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms. “

There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times.

If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities.

Anyone concerned about an exposure can get tested. If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and then self-isolate. Please call ahead and wear a mask when seeking testing.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting and/or muscle aches.

If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, however mild, call 8-1-1, seek testing and then self-isolate, FHA said.

COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when a person who is sick coughs or sneezes. It can also be spread when a healthy person touches an object or surface (e.g. a doorknob or a table) with the virus on it, and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands.

Most people who get COVID-19 have only mild disease, but a few people can get very sick and may need to go to hospital.

