B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announces Fraser Health’s purchase of two new MRI machines in Surrey and Abbotsford while at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey Monday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

New clinics will provide 2,000 more MRIs by fiscal year-end

Patients in the Fraser Valley will soon have access to two more MRI machines, as the province takes over two private clinics later this fall.

“Fraser Health will take over Surrey MRI (5660 192 St.) and Fraser Valley MRI (2151 McCallum Rd.) in Abbotsford,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey on Monday. The sale will be finalized Oct. 1

Dix declined to reveal how much the clinics would cost Fraser Health, citing confidentiality as part of the commercial sale, but said staff working there would transfer to the public system.

The two clinics will begin operating publicly within a month and will do 2,000 exams this year alone.

“These procedures will be in addition to the 63,000 exams Fraser Health in on track to complete by March 31, 2019,” Dix said.

The purchases are part of the province’s goal of 225,000 MRIs in B.C. in 2018-19, up from 188,000 in 2017-18.

READ MORE: New MRI machines, funding announced for four B.C. cities

READ MORE: B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

READ MORE: Improving access to MRIs is ‘an important step,’ says Hospital Employees’ Union

“When I became health minister, we were 10th in Canada in terms of delivering MRIs to people,” said Dix. “[Fraser Health] historically had fewer MRIs per population than just about any place in Canada.”

Currently, Fraser Health has four 24/7 machines.

“Starting on April 1, 2019, these new public health care MRI clinics will perform 10,000 new MRI examinations each year.”

Currently, across B.C. 50 per cent of patients wait more than 41 days for an MRI and 10 per cent of patients wait at least 200 days.

Fraser Health chair Jim Sinclair said the announcement would end years of suffering by people in the region who have not had access to proper care.

By buying already operating clinics, he said, Fraser Health was saving itself the cost and time needed to get a new clinic off the ground.

Chair Jim Sinclair speaks about Fraser Health’s purchase of two new MRI machines in Surrey and Abbotsford while at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey Monday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Said BC Health Coalition co-chair Edith MacHattie: “What we see with the private, for-profit clinics is there’s financial incentive for them to perform as many scans as possible, even if they’re not necessary or duplications.”

When there’s no push to make money, she said, the only MRIs the public healthcare system is interested in providing are the ones patients need.

Having a two-tier healthcare system for MRIs ran the danger of “commodifying people’s illness and suffering and pain,” she said, and letting people pay to jump the queue.

“We have said very strongly as Canadians that people should access healthcare as a human right and that everyone deserves high quality care whether you have $2 to your name or $200,000.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Just Posted

VIDEO: Trinity Western women’s soccer team earns win over UNBC

Spartans held an advantage throughout the night

Langley Rams run over Rebels

Maximilian Joseph ran for 226 yards and scored three touchdowns

New Langley mayor’s gala raises half million for hospital

A $500,000 contribution to the new emergency ward and MRI suite was announced Saturday night.

LETTER: All election candidates in Langley deserve invite to meeting

Brian Cameron is critical of a by-invitation-only all-candidates event with select hopefuls invited.

Langley seniors facilities get funds for new equipment

An inter-agency committee allocates funds for sites with publicly funded seniors spaces.

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

New clinics will provide 2,000 more MRIs by fiscal year-end

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

The calendar of burly, bearded mermen posing against scenic backdrops for charity returns

Less than half of Metro Vancouverites feel they can influence government: study

SFU researchers suggest most people believe elected officials don’t care

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

School, church, old mining site make Heritage BC’s first ‘watch list’

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

Most Read