Fraser Health issued a warning Friday after a reported fake Xanax pill was found with a drug-checking machine at SafePoint in Surrey. (Photo: drugs.com)

Fraser Health warns of reported opioid-laced Xanax found in Lower Mainland

Health authority says there could be 'large quantities' ready for distribution

Fraser Health issued a drug alert after a reported counterfeit Xanax pill was found with a drug-checking machine at SafePoint in Surrey.

The alert, which was issued on Friday (Jan. 25), says that “reports indicate there may be large quantities ready for distribution.”

According to the Fraser Health alert, U-47700 and a synthetic cannabinoid were allegedly found in the fake pill.

U-47700, reads the alert, is an opioid and will respond to naloxone. However, U-47700 is not related to fentanyl, “so when people use fentanyl test strips to check their drugs, they will get a negative result.”

The alert says that a negative result could lead people to think their pill is “a pharmaceutically-made drug and safe to use, which is incorrect.”

Fraser Health also warned people to look out for each other when using:

• Where possible, don’t use alone

• If you do use along, make a plan to have someone check on you

• Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

• Test by using small amounts first and go slowly

• Do not use with alcohol or other drugs

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and Delta Police Department also shared the alert on their Facebook pages.


Fraser Health issued a warning Friday after a reported fake Xanax pill was found with a drug-checking machine at SafePoint in Surrey. (Image: Fraser Health)

