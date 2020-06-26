Flooding is an annual issue for people along the Fraser River Floodplaine. Flooding could be seen at Derby Reach Regional Park in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fraser River flooding closes two spots in North Langley

Marina Park and section of Allard Crescent are closed temporarily under Township Flood Response Plan

A portion of the Fort to Fort Trail and the Marina Park boat launch and parking lot are closed due to rising water levels.

The Township announced the closures as it reminded property owners along the Fraser River floodplain to prepare for potential flooding.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, the Mission Gauge reached 5.49 metres. Projected conditions are expected to cause the river to continue to rise.

The Township’s Flood Response Plan relies on readings from the Mission gauge to help determine the threat of flooding. The plan also relies on local flooding from previous years and the water level monitoring done by the provincial and federal governments.

Flooding updates are announced on the Township website as well as posted to its social media channels.

http://www.langleyprepared.ca/

Residents in the floodplain are reminded to have a plan in place which includes arranging to stay with family or friends, having emergency kits packed with clothes, medication and other necessities, ensuring a meeting place has been established if families are not together if an evacuation is ordered, and making provision for pets and livestock.

• Know the risks: The Fraser River spring freshet results from snow melt in the Fraser River watershed. The river generally starts rising near the end of May and continues until mid-July. The Township strongly encourages property owners in the floodplain to consider the consequences of a flood happening on their own property, and to address any issues ahead of time.

• Confirm your plan: In the event of an emergency, residents may be advised by the Township to evacuate their homes. Have a plan on where to go, what to take, and how to keep in touch with loved ones while you are away.

• Create an emergency kit: Prepare to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. By gathering a few basic supplies ahead of time, you will not be as severely affected if your tap water or electricity is cut off. Visit getprepared.gc.ca for a complete list of what to include in your emergency kit.

Visit tol.ca/floodresponse for more information.

• Do you know about the Langley Emergency Program?

