The Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Instagram photo)

The Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Instagram photo)

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sept. 11

Event returns to Abbotsford’s Matsqui Hall for fourth edition

The Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns to Abbotsford on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The event once again takes over the Matsqui Hall (33676 Olaf Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the fourth edition of the show and the second since the COVID-19 pandemic put the show on pause for over two years.

The show is recommended for people of all ages and features comics, toys, graphic novels, graded books, funko pops, door prizes and more.

Admission to the show is $6 or $5 if you bring a non-perishable food item. Those food items will be gathered and donated to the Archway Food Bank. Children 12 and under are free.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

The FVCCS debuted on June 16, 2019, with the show drawing hundreds and organizers deeming the event a success. Another show occurred on Oct. 6, 2019, with another strong turnout. The final show before the pandemic took place on Feb. 2, 2020. Shows were expected to continue in 2020, but event restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented those from occurring.

The event is the brainchild of Ivan Sekulic, who owns the Downtown Abbotsford comic book store Heroes for Sale. The store was known for many years as Four Aces Comics, but he re-named the shop when he purchased it in 2018.

For more on the event, visit heroesforsale.com.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Comic & Collectibles Show

abbotsfordComic ConFraser Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Union for B.C. 911 dispatchers calls for extended supports amid staff shortage
Next story
Landmark agreement to protect 45 sacred sites across Stó:lō territory a first for B.C.

Just Posted

Sheila Hicks president with vice president John Scotton at the Langley Riders Society’s rodeo arena located at 4303 208 St, Langley Twp. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley prepares for its first-ever professional rodeo show

Downtown Langley Business Association's annual Fork and Finger attracted about 3,000 people throughout the day. People enjoyed live music and free food samplers at McBurney Plaza before heading to 14 downtown restaurants for the $5 sampler platters. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A massive influx of foodies in Downtown Langley leads to long lineups at local restaurants

Constable Heather McLaren, Const. Lee Millar, and Cpl. Craig Van Herk are among the Langley RCMP officers who will be watching out for dangerous driving this September, particularly in and near school zones. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
RCMP on watch for unsafe driving as Langley schools return next week

Walnut Grove’s Martin Helmus took in one of the recent Thursday night concerts at Willoughby Community Park. The Township of Langley returned this summer with its Summer Festival Series, featuring a variety of different live music genres each week in the park. The evening concerts kicked off in early July and carried right through August. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A summer of music in the park