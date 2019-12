Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

The Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground as early as Sunday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a weather statement Sunday morning, warning that Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford could see two to four centimetres of snow by Monday morning as a result of a cold front.

But the snow could be gone by Monday, the agency noted, as warm moist air and rain return to the area.

