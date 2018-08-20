The Fraser Valley Express will double its weekend and holiday service, starting Sept. 4.

Fraser Valley Express doubles weekend and holiday bus service

Four new round trips to be added, starting Sept. 4

The BC Transit route 66 Fraser Valley Express (FVX) will double its current weekend and holiday schedule by adding four new round trips, effective Sept. 4.

The FVX connects Chilliwack and Abbotsford to TransLink services at Carvolth Exchange in Langley, covering 65 kilometres from start to finish.

Originally introduced in 2015, the route initially ran on weekdays and Saturdays, with Sunday and holiday service introduced last September.

This latest weekend and holiday service expansion will include the addition of new trips later in the evening in both directions.

The last trip back to Langley leaves downtown Chilliwack at 6:30 p.m. and arrives at Carvolth Exchange at 7:39 p.m. The last trip from Carvolth Exchange leaves at 7:45 p.m. and arrives in downtown Chilliwack at 8:53 p.m.

BC Transit said the changes come in response to increasing demand and customer feedback, including a public survey conducted in April to help determine the times for the new trips.

The FVX is a partnership between BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Chilliwack.

The express service is designed to deliver passengers quickly and efficiently across the region, stopping only at six transit stops along the way (three in Chilliwack, two in Abbotsford and one in Langley).

In addition to the FVX service expansion, customers in Abbotsford should also expect minor changes to Saturday night service on Central Fraser Valley routes 4 Saddle and 7 Sumas Mountain. These changes will also be effective Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley or bctransit.com/chilliwack for more information.

Previous story
Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s
Next story
Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Just Posted

Comeback win by Raiders against Langley Rams

Nanaimo team erases 31-7 deficit to beat Rams 35-34

Fraser Valley Express doubles weekend and holiday bus service

Four new round trips to be added, starting Sept. 4

Singer becoming fixture at tbird’s world-class shows

A self-proclaimed cowgirl knows she’ll never ride at tbird, but is excited to perform there.

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

VIDEO: Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Jaws of life were used to cut off the roof of a car and free its occupants from a two-car accident.

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

PHOTOS: Fun at the PNE Fair

Knights of valour are set to steal the show at the 2018 PNE fair

Langley lawyer elected president of Aldergrove Rotary Club

Expanding involvement with youth literacy, poverty, Starfish Backpack Program and other activities

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

Most Read