Fraser Valley Express doubles weekend and holiday bus service

Four new round trips to be added, starting Sept. 4

The Fraser Valley Express will double its weekend and holiday service, starting Sept. 4.

The BC Transit route 66 Fraser Valley Express (FVX) will double its current weekend and holiday schedule by adding four new round trips, effective Sept. 4.

The FVX connects Chilliwack and Abbotsford to TransLink services at Carvolth Exchange in Langley, covering 65 kilometres from start to finish.

Originally introduced in 2015, the route initially ran on weekdays and Saturdays, with Sunday and holiday service introduced last September.

This latest weekend and holiday service expansion will include the addition of new trips later in the evening in both directions.

The last trip back to Langley leaves downtown Chilliwack at 6:30 p.m. and arrives at Carvolth Exchange at 7:39 p.m. The last trip from Carvolth Exchange leaves at 7:45 p.m. and arrives in downtown Chilliwack at 8:53 p.m.

BC Transit said the changes come in response to increasing demand and customer feedback, including a public survey conducted in April to help determine the times for the new trips.

The FVX is a partnership between BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Chilliwack.

The express service is designed to deliver passengers quickly and efficiently across the region, stopping only at six transit stops along the way (three in Chilliwack, two in Abbotsford and one in Langley).

In addition to the FVX service expansion, customers in Abbotsford should also expect minor changes to Saturday night service on Central Fraser Valley routes 4 Saddle and 7 Sumas Mountain. These changes will also be effective Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley or bctransit.com/chilliwack for more information.