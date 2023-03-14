Fraser Valley film documenting Indian farmers’ movement to be screened in Chilliwack

‘Powerful’ film documents largest farmers’ protest in history, says South Asian Studies Institute rep at UFV

The screening for Rails, Jails and Trolleys takes place March 15 in the library of UFV Chilliwack Campus. (South Asian Studies Institute/ Flickr)

A film produced in the Fraser Valley documenting the largest farmers’ protest in history will be screened in Chilliwack.

Rails, Jails and Trolleys by filmmaker Henna Mann is about the Indian farmers’ protest in 2020 and 2021, was produced by the South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley, and released in August 2022.

It documents the movement and the Canadian diaspora’s response to it.

“This groundbreaking documentary captures the electric ethos of a protest that received international attention and the resounding response by Canadians to the movement,” the South Asian Studies Institute states.

The film analyzes responses to three agricultural bills passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party under Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in September 2020.

A full year in the making, the documentary tells the story of why and how the farmers’ movement ignited a nation and youth, women and men from all over the world.

“It is a powerful film, presenting the history and present-day events on the decline of agriculture in India, documenting the largest farmer’s protest in human history. There will be a panel discussion after the screening,” said Annet Holierhoek with the South Asian Studies Institute.

It has been shown more than once at the Abbotsford UFV campus, and is now coming to Chilliwack.

The screening for Rails, Jails and Trolleys takes place Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. in the library of the UFV Chilliwack Campus (45190 Caen Ave.).

The event is free, but registration is required: eventbrite.ca/e/rails-jails-and-trolleys-film-screening-tickets-526073569207

For more, go to southasiancanadianheritage.ca/rails-jails-trolleys.

