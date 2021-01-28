(File)

(File)

Fraser Valley man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Hope

RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating

RCMP Traffic Services has confirmed a local man in his 70s was killed in a single-vehicle crash west of Hope.

According to police spokesperson Mike Halskov, The man was the sole occupant of a vehicle that crashed near the Hope Scales on Highway 1 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. The investigation is ongoing and police are not seeking additional witnesses.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is conducting a parallel investigation.

READ ALSO: Fatal crash on Highway 1

READ ALSO: Cyclist in his 50s victim of fatal crash near Hope Thursday

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashHopeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Targeted cash, social supports would be more effective than basic income: UBC panel
Next story
After donating his kidney, Abbotsford hotdog king starts donor campaign

Just Posted

Attendees at Aldergroovy music festival (Vladimir Keremidschieff/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Filmmaker makes memory of Aldergrove’s own Woodstock a little less hazy

Carmen Pollard’s 10-part Knowledge Network series features segment on 1969 Beach Rock Festival

Three more Langley schools have been added to Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. (Langley Advance Times files)
Three more Langley schools added to COVID-19 exposure list

Local district sent a letter to families Wednesday

Mild-mannered Daisy the llama shares a bite and a hug with one-year-old Porter Milton. The 15-year-old Daisy was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which raised funds to pay for her surgery. (Kensington Prairie Farm/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Daisy the llama gets ‘nip and tuck’ after being rescued

Follow-up surgery went well, Aldergrove farm manager says

A 19-year-old Langley man and an 18-year-old Burnaby man are in custody for allegedly impersonating police officers. (File photo)
Two men in custody for allegedly impersonating police officers in Langley

19-year-old Langley man and 18-year-old Burnaby man scheduled to appear in court Thursday

Shirley Stewart was inspired to make her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’ for herself and three friends. She said hundreds of knitters around the world are doing the same. (Facebook image)
Aldergrove knitter among hundreds making her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’

Inspired by the U.S. senator who became an internet sensation

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

FILE – The SkyTrain is pictured in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man facing charges after ‘reprehensible’ attack on SkyTrain custodian: transit police

Attack led to custodian losing several teeth and bleeding from the mouth

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

(File)
Fraser Valley man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Hope

RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating

Most Read