Fraser Valley real estate predicted to slow down in 2018

B.C. Real Estate Association forecasts a cooling market

A strong economy and growing population are expected to continue fuelling housing demand in the Fraser Valley in the coming years – but that demand will meet the combined headwinds of tougher mortgage rules, rising interest rates and soaring home prices.

That’s according to a new report from the British Columbia Real Estate Association. The BCREA’s first quarter housing forecast update predicts residential sales will drop 12.3 per cent in the valley – Abbotsford, North Delta, Surrey, White Rock Langley Township, Langley City and Mission – this year and 8.6 per cent provincewide.

Fraser Valley home prices are expected to continue rising to an average listing price of $758,000, an eight per cent jump over 2017’s $701,842. That would mean a significant drop in prices, as Fraser Valley Real Estate Board statistics show the average sale price in February 2018 already exceeding that price point, hitting $774,627.

“More stringent mortgage qualification rules for conventional borrowers are dampening housing demand in the province,” BCREA chief economist Cameron Muir said in a statement. “Since the new rules came into effect, BC home sales have fallen more than 26 per cent, on a seasonally adjusted basis.”

But a look back at the BCREA’s predictions for 2017 shows their forecasting is not an exact science.

Its 2017 forecast predicted a 14.7 per cent drop in unit sales from 23,086 to 19,700. That drop wasn’t so large: there were 21,436 sales in 2017, a 7.1 per cent decrease over 2016. A predicted 2.9 per cent drop in the average listing price became a 3.7 per cent increase (from $676,946 to $701,842).

Previous story
Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Just Posted

Metro mayors to hike transit fares, property taxes to pay for transit projects

Next phase includes Broadway subway, Surrey LRT and replacement of the Pattullo Bridge

Fraser Valley real estate predicted to slow down in 2018

B.C. Real Estate Association forecasts a cooling market

City’s bid for $6 million to improve Fraser Highway denied

Abbotsford had hoped to use money on improvements to Fraser Highway

VIDEO: Streeter – Do you feel safe in your school?

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Florida, the Langley Advance posed this question at KPU.

VIDEO: For the love of dogs: senior ladies dedicated LAPS volunteers

Donna Linke and Pauline Markle has been walking dogs at Langley’s shelter for two-plus decades

VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Police warn ‘rooftopping’ poses risk to climber, public and first responders

VIDEO: ‘Big time disappointment’ as Vancouver Giants fall to undermanned Kelowna Rockets

Head coach Jason McKee very unhappy with effort in Giants’ regular season home finale

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Delta South MLA calls high-speed rail study a ‘crazy announcement’

‘You’d be better off to move to Seattle’ than to travel to Vancouver from the Lower Mainland

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

Most Read