Fraser Valley tourism group encourages monetary donations for Lytton fire victims

Communities within the Fraser Valley have come together to support residents of Lytton, so much so the local tourism and hospitality groups have reached capacity for storage of household items, and are instead, encouraging monetary donations.
On July 1, The Fraser Valley, a tourism group, which includes Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, as well as Mission, Harrison and Hope, came together to organize donations for Lytton fire victims.
On Wednesday, the group announced the response had been so positive that they’ve run out of storage space.
“Thanks to the generosity of so many businesses and individuals since July 1, storage for household items is currently beyond capacity,” the organization said in a statement.
“However, online monetary donations are still being accepted, and can be made to the Lytton Relief Fund.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $118,000 had been donated.
“Any cash donations collected will be entrusted to Boston Bar First Nations/Tuckkwiowhum Village to distribute to various organizations,” the tourism group said. “Tax receipts will be provided for donations made via GoFundMe.”
The Fraser Valley said relief efforts are being organized in partnership with Karen Tillotson, Boston Bar First Nation, Tuckkwiowhum Village, Boston Bar Enhancement Society, and Connect Media.
The Lytton wildfire tore through the small town on June 30, decimating 90 cent of the town.
As of Wednesday, there were more than 200 wildfire burning across the province, according to BC Wildfire Service.
For more information visit www.thefraservalley.ca/blog/2021/7/1/lytton-wildfire-relief-efforts.
Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
