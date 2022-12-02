The Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Submitted)

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Submitted)

Fraser Valley Toy Drive returns to Abbotsford

Second annual event set to occur on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 360 Fabrication

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive is back.

The second annual event, presented by 360 Fabrication and the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants are asked to drop off their unwrapped donations at 360 Fabrication, which is located at 31450 Peardonville Rd.

Organizers stated that they will accept all donations, but are focusing more on older children this year. They suggest items like hairdryers, gift cards, make-up and other items that older children can use.

They added that last year’s inaugural toy drive was a big success and they hope to repeat the efforts for this year.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Toy Drive in Abbotsford supports Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

abbotsfordBreaking NewsChristmas

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck
Next story
Pipeline construction may cause noise from 24-hour work near Walnut Grove

Just Posted

Pipes for the expansion near Telegraph Trail just east of Walnut Grove earlier this year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Pipeline construction may cause noise from 24-hour work near Walnut Grove

Vancouver Giants lost to Moose Jaw Warriors in the overtime on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Photo credits: Rob Wilton)
Giants fall 5-4 in overtime

The O’Grady family, including Kaitlyn, have set up a large walk-through display for the holidays. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Impressive Christmas light display starts unexpected family tradition

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
CHRISTMAS FUN: Look at all the holiday events around Langley