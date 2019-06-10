A local Hope resident is in hospital after being struck by a train on Saturday evening. (File photo)

Fraser Valley woman survives being hit by train

Woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by train in Hope on Saturday

A Fraser Valley woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a train on Saturday evening.

“On June 8, 2019, at approximately (seven o’clock in the evening), the Hope RCMP received a call that indicted there had been a collision between a train and pedestrian in the area of Fort Street and 6th Avenue,” said Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

READ MORE: Family of 29-year-old Hope woman lay their loved one to rest, questions about her death remain

Attending the scene, Rehdner says officers found a person in need of medical attention and acted accordingly.

“The pedestrian was transported from the scene and eventually was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital (in New Westminster) for care. (They) suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Family members were located and are with the individual (in hospital at this time).

“RCMP members were able to interview numerous person on scene in an effort to determine what had occurred and lead to this incident,” Rehdner continued, “and would like to hear from any person who may have witnessed … this incident.”

READ MORE: Pedestrian fatally hit on railway in Agassiz

The Standard is awaiting official confirmation of identity from RCMP, however, several community members have come forward to identify local Hope resident, Valinda Inyallie, as the victim of this weekend’s train accident.

Inyallie’s sister, Shawnee, was in the news last year when she went missing without a trace and her body was discovered more than three months later in the Fraser River in the Delta area.

Please contact the Hope RCMP at (604)869-7750 and quote file # 2019-23446 if you have any information.

 

@SarahGawdin on Twitter
SarahGawdin on Instagram
Sarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021
Next story
PHOTOS: $72,200 awarded among 39 Aldergrove high school grads

Just Posted

Fraser Valley woman survives being hit by train

Woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by train in Hope on Saturday

Dispute between B&B owner, Tourism Langley could lead to lawsuit

Tourism Langley has threatened to sue Wally Martin for defamation over online comments

New steeple for 122-year-old Fort Langley Church

Fort Langley’s Holy Redeemer Church recieves new steeple from Heritage Restorations

PHOTOS: $72,200 awarded among 39 Aldergrove high school grads

This year’s luncheon offered role model students fiscal help for college

Langley craft beers tippin’ and tastin’ in time for Fathers Day

Langley Rotary clubs present the annual Tip ‘n Taste charity event on Friday, June 14

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Most Read