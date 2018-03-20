Free parking not in the cards for Fraser Valley hospitals

Chair says board may look at ways to make parking easier, but not free

Don’t expect the new NDP-appointed board of Fraser Health to stop charging for parking at the region’s hospitals.

Chair Jim Sinclair, who was appointed following last year’s election, said the board has heard complaints about the way parking is managed, but that it’s not a priority.

“We’ve had a number of suggestions and we’re going to take a look at it,” he told Black Press in a recent interview. He suggested their might be ways to make parking more convenient and less of a hassle. But the implementation of free parking at many Fraser Health hospitals isn’t likely to materialize anytime soon.

“If people are looking at free parking at hospitals, that’s not on the agenda,” he said.

