Free toad tour in south Langley, Surrey this Saturday

A Rocha Canada is inviting the public to see the mass migration of Western toads

A Rocha Canada is inviting the public to see the mass migration of Western toads up close and personal.

This Saturday, July 14 at 2 p.m. the environmental organization is hosting a free toad tour at the migration site on the South Langley/Surrey border.

Those interested are asked to register in advance online at https://arocha.ca/event/a-rocha-toad-tour/

The tours will begin at the A Rocha Brooksdale Environmental Centre parking lot at 16 Avenue and 192 Street. Participants can walk, or drive, to the breeding ponds, located in two former gravel pits near 18 Avenue and 196 Street.

Each year in late June and early July, tens of thousands of the toadlets migrate from the breeding ponds northeast to other areas of Langley and Surrey. Last year saw an estimated 96,000 toadlets leave the ponds.

The Western toad is a species at risk, and is of special concern federally. Last month, A Rocha asked the Township of Langley to implement a temporary road closure on 20 Avenue, to help stop the carnage that occurs when cars run over the tiny creatures, which are about the size of a dime.

READ MORE: Township declines temporary road closure for toadlet migration

The Township determined it was too complicated to do on such short notice, and agreed to install warning signs instead.

A Rocha is asking the public to refrain from visiting the toad migration sites at all other times.


Most Read