Free weekday parking to return to White Rock waterfront Nov. 1

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, White Rock residents and visitors may once again park along the waterfront for free on weekdays. On weekends and in the waterfront parkade, a reduced rate will be in effect. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Winter season parking rates are set to go into effect in White Rock next week – which means free weekday parking at the beach.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the city will switch to its off-season rates, which includes free parking from Monday to Friday and reduced rates on the weekends and in the parkade.

“The City of White Rock is making it that much easier to enjoy the amazing restaurants, retailers, services, and more on Marine Drive. Let’s all be sure to take them up on it,” the White Rock BIA wrote on its Facebook page Thursday while announcing the seasonal parking change.

Rates at Centennial Arena remain the same year-round.

Free parking along the waterfront will stay until the end of January, until “shoulder season” rates apply in February and March.

For a full list of the city’s parking rates – broken down by site and season – click here.



