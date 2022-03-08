Drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates travel in front of the B.C. legislature on Jan. 29. More protesters are expected to descend upon the city in late March following a rallying cry from one of Canada’s “freedom convoy” organizers. (Black Press Media file photo)

Drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates travel in front of the B.C. legislature on Jan. 29. More protesters are expected to descend upon the city in late March following a rallying cry from one of Canada’s “freedom convoy” organizers. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Freedom convoy’ organizer calls for months of COVID mandate protests in BC capital

Ottawa protest organizer promoting Calgary-to-Victoria convoy to start March 19

One of the organizers of Canada’s convoy protests against COVID-19 mandates is calling his followers to turn their attention from Ottawa to Victoria.

James Bauder, the founder of group Canada Unity, said he’s organizing a new convoy to depart from Calgary on March 19 and descend upon B.C.’s capital.

“B.C. is going to be a really big event. We’re looking at two, three, four months, however long it takes,” he said in a Facebook video.

While several provinces have lifted their vaccine passport and mask mandates, B.C. has chosen to keep such measures in place for the time being. This, combined with its NDP government, makes the province an important target, according to Bauder.

“The health minister out there has lost her marbles,” he said, apparently referring to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Bauder is calling the convoy Bear Hug B.C. and says they’ll be giving the NDP a big ‘ol hug until it “takes ownership” for what Bauder claims are harmful and illegal health measures. He clarified he doesn’t just want mandates to end, he wants to ensure they never return.

He says drivers will be protesting in Victoria regularly, but noted there won’t be any blockades, like in Ottawa.

Asked what measures, if any, the Victoria Police Department plans to implement, and how seriously it’s taking the possible incoming convoy, Const. Cam MacIntyre said he didn’t want to speak to potential preparations or operations. VicPD’s approach to any protest is to protect public safety and ensure people are exercising their rights in a safe, lawful manner, he said.

Mayor Lisa Helps deferred most questions to VicPD, but said the city has no further plans to change its noise bylaw beyond its March 3 decision to make offenses ticketable on the spot.

Victoria MP Laurel Collins was more outspoken. In a tweet following Bauder’s announcement, she said: “We saw what you did to Ottawa. Our city doesn’t want you or your convoy here. Go home.”

The Office of the Clerk for the Legislative Assembly of B.C. declined to comment, but said staff are aware and monitoring the situation.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirusprotest

Previous story
Transport Canada fines passengers on Sunwing party flight
Next story
VIDEO: Anti-vaccine-mandate “freedom chain” protest on 272nd Street overpass

Just Posted

Youth with Langley’s PLAY society will present Shrek the Musical Jr. on March 17, 18, and 19 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. They wore masks and followed COVID-related guidelines during the rehearsals. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s non-profit theatre society for kids opens doors to public for the first time ever

The United Church at 216th Street and 48th Avenue in Murrayville is hosting an emergency cold-weather shelter. (Langley Advance Times files)
Emergency Langley homeless shelter re-opened

Brendan O’Grady, seen here during regular season play, made it 5-2 as the Langley Trappers completed their sweep of the Ridge Meadows Flames on Monday, March 7. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Trappers sweep series with Ridge Meadows Flames

Bandits will be playing on home court at Langley Events Centre starting this June. (Jordan Leigh/Special to Langley Advance Times)Bandits will be playing on home court at Langley Events Centre starting this June. (Jordan Leigh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bandits reveal plans for themed game nights