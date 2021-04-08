A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

B.C. will now assume that all new COVID-19 cases in the province are one of the highly infectious variants, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday (April 8) at a press conference where she announced a record-breaking 1,293 cases.

“Given this high rate of variants of concern, they will be to no longer routinely sequenced for confirmation,” Henry said. There will be a proportion screened systematically over time to help the province understand new outbreaks, and Henry said that whole genome sequencing will help determine new variants.

Henry said that the B.1.1.7 variant, which has a “competitive advantage” in B.C., has presented with slightly higher hospitalization rates. Overall, non-variant COVID cases have a hospitalization rate of 4.2 per cent, while B.1.1.7 has led to a hospitalization rate of five per cent. Hospitalizations among people who have the P1 variant have not increased.

According to B.C. Centre for Disease Control data, about 75 per cent of all variant cases in B.C. have been B.1.1.7. People between the ages of 20 and 49 make up 61 per cent of all variant cases in B.C.

4.2% covid to hospital

READ MORE: B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC
Next story
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

Just Posted

Justin Sourdif and Bryce Bader each had three points and Trent Miner now has the longest stretch of shutout hockey in franchise history for the G-Men. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver Giants extend winning streak to 5

G-Men secure another victory over the Victoria Royals Wednesday night in Kelowna, 6-4

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

Ruming Jiang and his dog Chiu Chiu are doing fine following a brush with hypothermia that saw several people work together to get them out of the Fraser River near Langley’s Derby Reach Park (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man makes contact with rescuers who saved him from hypothermia

A grateful Ruming Jiang says he will thank them again, in person, when the pandemic ends

A 12-year-old girl was harassed by four boys at Clayton Park April 5. Police say an investigation is underway. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
12-year-old girl harassed at Clayton Park April 5

Girl was surrounded by four boys

Police picked up two suspects in two unrelated car thefts in one morning. (Langley Advance Times files)
Suspects caught in stolen cars in Langley – twice in one day

In two incidents, RCMP arrested people behind the wheels of purloined vehicles

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
IHIT releases name of the homicide victim at Abbotsford homeless camp

No motive or suspects known yet in murder of 35-year-old Robert Nelson

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Teacher Elisa Infusini and her grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

Teachers also want a move to allow hybrid learning

Most Read