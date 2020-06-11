FROM THE SUPERINTENDENT: To the Aldergrove graduates…

In a message to the Class of 2020, Gord Stewart encourages grads to create a positive legacy

by Gord Stewart/Special to Black Press Media

On behalf of the Langley School District Leadership Team, I would like to extend our congratulations to the grads of 2020.

View today’s SPECIAL GRAD TRIBUTE!

Despite challenging circumstances, you all continue to impress our community with your courage, resilience, work ethic, commitment to excellence, and support for the community.

Your legacy should not be diminished by COVID-19.

While we are all saddened by the impact this virus has had on year-end celebrations, we remain thankful for those who have not had to endure the challenges to health and economic circumstances many have faced.

The relationships you have established with your school staff and friends will not be undermined by the difficulties we are facing today.

Though this year will certainly be a turning point in history, it will never eliminate the power of the human spirit.

You will be entering a world that is going to operate significantly different, socially and economically. Technology will continue to play a significant role in the workforce and how we connect with each other. There will be many opportunities in this world, and you will play an essential role in shaping this new environment.

The skills you have developed with respect to critical thinking, literacy, numeracy, creativity, and innovation will serve you well.

In addition, your sense of social responsibility, support for an inclusive society, and focus on personal wellness will be equally important in the days that lie ahead.

Grads, please take time to thank those who have supported you on your educational journey.

I know there have been many who have shared in the challenges and accomplishments you have experienced during your transition from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

I hope you continue to stay connected with school staff who have made a difference in your life.

I wish all of you a future where you remain healthy, find a rewarding career path, stay connected to the community you choose to live in, and create a positive legacy for the future.

– Gord Stewart is the superintendent of the Langley school district

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveCoronavirusEducationGraduation 2020Langley